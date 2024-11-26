Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

