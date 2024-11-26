Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of PNR opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

