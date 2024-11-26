Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,813 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXPE opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

