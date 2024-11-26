Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 110.66%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

