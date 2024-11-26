Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,745,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after acquiring an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 982.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,919,000 after acquiring an additional 491,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $518.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

