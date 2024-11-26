Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

