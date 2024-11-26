Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

