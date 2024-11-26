Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NYSE:APTV opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

