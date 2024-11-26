Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 379.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $134.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

