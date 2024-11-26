Partners Group Holding AG Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 845,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,538,000. Ferrovial accounts for 2.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $59,403,000.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

