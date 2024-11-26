PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stephens

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 279,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -305.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $79.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

