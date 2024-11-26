Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $103.45 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and $23.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11324319 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $40,792,606.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

