Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

