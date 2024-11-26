Nwam LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,683 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

