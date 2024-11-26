Nwam LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.2 %

DG opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

