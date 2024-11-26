Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $341.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.