Nwam LLC Invests $280,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

