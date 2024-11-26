Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 6,510 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

