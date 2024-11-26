Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 3,521 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $12,925,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

