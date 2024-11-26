Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 12,728 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $320.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

