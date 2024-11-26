Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.15. 1,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

