Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

