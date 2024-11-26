Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 4,314,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.