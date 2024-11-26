NFT Market Capitalization Tops $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00006292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,236.65 or 0.99860281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00007628 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00011592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00055223 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

