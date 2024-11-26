Nano Price Hits $1.23 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $164.47 million and $3.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,761.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.37 or 0.00527264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00166338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00021106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.