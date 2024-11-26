Myria Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myria has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,316,049,251 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00263742 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,567,902.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

