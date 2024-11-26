Multibit Price Hits $0.0256 on Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $6.94 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,354.21 or 0.99941187 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,178.85 or 0.99751420 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.0269138 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,542,395.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

