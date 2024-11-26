Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $655,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

AEM stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.