Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after buying an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3,489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

NYSE:PRO opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

