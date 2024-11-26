Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.