MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.65. 36,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 26,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
