MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.45. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
