Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Up 1.0 %

MBH stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.65 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of £99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Further Reading

