Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $287.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.40 and a 52 week high of $290.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

