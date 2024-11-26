Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $125.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.