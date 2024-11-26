Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

TER opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

