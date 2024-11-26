Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 182,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 48,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Melkior Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

