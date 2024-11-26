Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,769 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 2.33% of Mastercard worth $10,545,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mastercard by 51.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,765,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,187,000 after buying an additional 1,965,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.5% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MA opened at $526.60 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $404.32 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.33.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
