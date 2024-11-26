Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 259,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,265,000 after purchasing an additional 238,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

