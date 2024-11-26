Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3356 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.82.
Man Wah Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Gold’s Post-Election Moves: Key Investment Opportunities
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bath & Body Works Stock Jumps 17%: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Home Sales Are Rising, But Who Stands to Benefit the Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.