Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3356 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

