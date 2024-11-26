Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.858 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.81.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.