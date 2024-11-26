Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.0 %

LULU stock opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

