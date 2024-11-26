Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day moving average of $287.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

