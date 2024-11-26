LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. This represents a 12.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

