Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 16,087 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of Clean Harbors worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.15 and its 200 day moving average is $235.60. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

