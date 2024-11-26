Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,573 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.09% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $41,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 438,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,755 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

