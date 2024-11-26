Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $54.46 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

CIGI stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

