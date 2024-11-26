Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $44.92 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,011 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $44,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:THC opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 64.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

