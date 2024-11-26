Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29.29 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Generac were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

