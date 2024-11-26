Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Lion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Lion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.